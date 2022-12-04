Brian Gewirtz Reveals Wild Pitches From His Time In WWE

Few people have a better insight into the world of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson than former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz. He works closely with the "People's Champion" as Senior Vice President of Development for Seven Bucks Productions, and considering their shared connection to the wrestling world, fans are often looking to him for answers as to whether or not The Rock will be returning to the ring.

It was recently claimed that The Rock winning the upcoming Royal Rumble match has been discussed by WWE as a means of setting up a potential dream WrestleMania encounter between him and Roman Reigns. However, while this has certainly got the wrestling world buzzing online, Gewirtz was quick to point out some of the crazy ideas that were spoken about during his time with the company.

He tweeted, "Things 'discussed' in my time at WWE: Vince having midlife crisis, growing beard, wearing Hawaiian shirts and singing Black Eyed Peas songs. Kaval being Undertakers secret long lost son."

While those two crazy ideas never took place, which is likely for the best, Gewirtz also noted that not all of the crazy ideas in WWE get left on the floor of the writing room as he added, "Cena losing to Bray Wyatt via singing possessed child... wait, that one actually happened."

There has been a lot of expectation that The Rock will be part of WrestleMania next year, particularly with it taking place in Hollywood. A match between him and the "Tribal Chief" has been rumored heavily during the dominant run that Reigns has been on, which was only enhanced when The Rock admitted he loves the idea of the match happening.