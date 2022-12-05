Insight Into When Talks Of Sami Zayn Joining The Bloodline Started

After embarrassingly losing to Johnny Knoxville of "Jackass" fame at WrestleMania 38 in an Anything Goes match, Sami Zayn attempted to move on by seeking the respect of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline. Over time, Zayn proved his worth to the group and eventually became accepted into the family as the "Honorary Uce." But in an interview with "Cheap Heat," Zayn spoke about how plans for him to link up The Bloodline were put together behind the curtain.

"The idea kicked around just about a year ago," Zayn said. "It was actually a good six months before even the seeds were planted on-screen because the first time I think there was any sort of interaction between myself and The Bloodline was just after WrestleMania. In actuality, the idea was first kind of discussed going into Survivor Series last year."

Days after that particular Survivor Series, Zayn won a battle royal on "WWE SmackDown" to earn a title shot against Universal Champion Roman Reigns. A week later, in what could be considered his first interaction with The Bloodline, Zayn was defeated by Reigns in 15 seconds after being attacked by Brock Lesnar prior to his title opportunity. Fast-forward twelve months, Zayn reaffirmed his loyalty to The Bloodline at last Saturday's Survivor Series by hitting his longtime friend Kevin Owens with a low blow inside WarGames, which led to the stable's victorious outcome and Zayn further entrenched with Reigns and his family.

