Claudio Castagnoli Comments On William Regal's AEW And BCC Future

Over the weekend, it was reported that William Regal was officially done with All Elite Wrestling. The British wrestling veteran, who first appeared for Tony Khan's promotion in May, was seemingly written off television this past Wednesday night on "AEW Dynamite" after being attacked from behind with brass knuckles by reigning AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman; Regal was stretchered out of the arena following the assault. The ambush occurred after Regal helped MJF win the AEW World Championship at Full Gear, when he passed "The Salt of the Earth" a pair of brass knuckles to use on the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley.

In regard to the future of the Blackpool Combat Club — the group Regal was managing on-screen — BCC member Claudio Castagnoli seems to know about as much as we do.

"We have to wait and see," Castagnoli told the Dallas Morning News. "You know, we're still talking, I think we have to have a little group meeting to figure out what's next, or if there's a next. So yeah, I'll leave it at that."

Castagnoli did take the time to show his appreciation for the man who was responsible for bringing him to WWE in 2011. Notably, Castagnoli holds the honor of being Regal's last opponent in the ring after they collided on "WWE NXT" in 2013.

"I always learn from him," Castagnoli said. "Just the fact to be around him as much as I have been in the last couple of months in AEW, and to be around him, not just in the back, but also in front of the camera, it's been emotional."