Update On Claudio Castagnoli's AEW Fight Forever Status

The upcoming "AEW Fight Forever" video game is one that fans are eagerly anticipating, and while there is still no official release date for it, information about the final product continues to leak out in dribs and drabs – whether that be via gameplay footage, images, or interviews from AEW talent involved about what gamers can expect.

The game's roster has been a major focus of curiosity due to AEW's ever-expanding roster. Games like this rarely release with everybody as a playable character, and "AEW Fight Forever" will be no different as Claudio Castagnoli confirmed to The Dallas Morning News that he is "not in the version that [initially] comes out I would think because I joined too late. And it was already like, you know, probably in the finishing stages."

Castagnoli made his debut for the company at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, and since then he has been heavily featured as a member of the Blackpool Combat Club. Of course, because Castagnoli has been such a big part of AEW upon his arrival, fans are hoping that, if not a part of the release roster, he is added to the game at a later date, but that remains to be seen for both fans and Castagnoli himself.

"I have no clue how it works with downloads or like downloadable content or whatever," he said. "But I'm sure somebody will create me if there's like a character creator mode or whatever it's called. So I don't think originally, but I'm sure that will change. ... I'll keep my fingers crossed."

WWE's video games typically see wrestlers added onto the game in downloadable packs, alongside legends for fans to purchase as a means of keeping things fresh. One positive note for those waiting on "Fight Forever" is that it appears they've settled on a T for Teen rating, despite rumors that it might be Rated M, meaning it should be a lot more accessible for potential buyers.