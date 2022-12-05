Xia Brookside Opens Up About WWE Release And Possible Return

WWE's decision to pull the plug on its "NXT UK" promotion disappointed many people, but Xia Brookside took the news especially hard. "It's been the last four years of my life, and I feel like it's been such a big part of my life," she said in an interview with "Sportskeeda." The 24-year-old Brookside joined "NXT UK" when she was 19 and remarked how "so much development" occurred during her run with the promotion that its termination and her being dropped from the WWE roster caught her off-guard.

"I've grown so much in that time that when it's taken away from you, you're like, 'Hang on a minute, I just bought a house, I'm getting married. There's so much coming up.' And I was just like, 'Well, what do I do?'" While she is currently not signed to a promotion, Brookside said she intended to remain positive and visible. "I'm just going to keep going," she said. "I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing. I'm going to hold my head up, I'm going to do interviews like this, and remind myself why I started wrestling because I feel that's the most important thing."

Ideally, Brookside would love to be part of WWE again and relocate from her native Britain to the U.S. But she is not averse to signing with another promotion. "There are so many other things that I can do now," she added. "I want to go to Impact and wrestle Mickie James, that would be crazy. You know what I mean?" And while she is not in the ring, Brookside insisted she will move beyond the loss of the "NXT UK" spotlight. "Everyone has setbacks, but it's what you do with them," she said.