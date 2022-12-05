Ian Riccaboni Comments On Possibly Joining WWE

The role of a commentator is a crucial one, and recently one person who has been earning plenty of praise in that role is Ian Riccaboni, who is becoming increasingly more well-known due to the exposure he is getting on AEW television. He has been working for Ring Of Honor since 2014 as a commentator, and after Tony Khan bought the company he brought him on board to call ROH matches whenever they appear after Riccaboni tweeted him and asked for an opportunity.

He now works regularly, whether that be on ROH pay-per-view events or episodes of "AEW Dynamite" or "AEW Rampage." When appearing in a virtual signing for "K&S WrestleFest," Riccaboni spoke about the potential of joining WWE down the line, making it clear he "would never say never" about making that move. "I really like working with Ring Of Honor and AEW right now," he said. "It would have to be something that I really enjoyed and believe in and Ring Of Honor is that right now, so I've been with Ring Of Honor for eight years going on nine."

WWE may not be looking for fresh commentators right now though, as the company recently made changes to all of its broadcast teams. Things were shaken up with Wade Barrett joining Michael Cole on "WWE SmackDown," Booker T partnering with Vic Joseph on "WWE NXT," and Kevin Patrick being placed on "WWE Raw" alongside Corey Graves. It remains to be seen what the future holds for WWE regarding commentary changes, or if Riccaboni ends up with more roles in AEW outside of ROH matches. However, he will be busy this weekend as he is set to be involved in ROH's Final Battle event.

