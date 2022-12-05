Colt Cabana Describes How Locker Rooms Weed Out Those They Don't Like

Stories about professional wrestling locker rooms have long captured the attention of fans, for reasons both good and bad. While it's been said that the backstage environment in both major and minor companies has taken a turn for the better in recent years, that doesn't mean they're always happy-go-lucky places for talent to relax before and after shows. AEW and Ring of Honor star Colt Cabana spoke about the climate of wrestling locker rooms on a recent episode of "The Work of Wrestling" podcast, describing the environment behind the scenes during the heyday of Ring of Honor.

"It's almost like the group of people, who form this unit, will kind of band together and ... get stronger when they're against one specific thing," Cabana said regarding people who cause problems in the locker room. "When a bad apple or something rotten comes into your locker room, the locker room gets together, gets strong, and they kind of give ultimatums almost. Maybe not actual ultimatums, but it's like that person, or those people, will kind of be alienated, and then eventually the information of why that alienation is there will come. Then they have a choice — to do nothing about it, to do something about it or anything in between. It's kind of up to them, and usually, it tends to work itself out."

Cabana has been largely absent from AEW television since March of this year, apart from an appearance on "AEW Dynamite" to face Chris Jericho for the Ring of Honor World Championship. The infamous media scrum following AEW's All Out pay-per-view in September saw Cabana's former friend CM Punk go on a tear regarding the perception that he forced Cabana out of the company due to the falling out between the two — something both Punk and Tony Khan have denied.