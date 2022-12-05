AEW Rampage Viewership Hit New Low While WWE SmackDown Braved FS1

AEW "Rampage" hit a viewership low this past Friday night with a draw of 361,000 viewers on average, according to data shared by Wrestlenomics. Furthermore, about 104,000 viewers between the age of 18 and 49 tuned in, good for just a 0.08 P18-49 rating. This is a new low in total viewership for "Rampage" across the board in its normal time slot, with its previous lowest P18-49 rating being 0.11. Meanwhile, a preempted "SmackDown" on FS1 reached an average of 902,000 viewers, as well as 326,000 from the ages of 18 to 49, which came out to 0.25 in the P18-49 rating.

That said, viewership was way down for "SmackDown" as a whole — 58 percent in terms of total viewership and 54 percent among those aged 18 to 49 — though, the fact that the Survivor Series WarGames go-home show was a week prior may have something to do with that. "Rampage" was down across the board as well 12 percent in terms of total viewership and 30 percent among those between the age of 18 and 49.

In terms of competition that night, the Pac-12 College Football Championship Game, which was ultimately the reason for "SmackDown's" preemption, drew 6.2 million viewers on Fox while the NBA on ESPN and World Cup on FS1 were also popular among cable originals. Speaking of, "SmackDown" ranked No. 5 among cable originals in the P18-49 demographic while "Rampage" came in at No. 60. Their broadcast primetime rankings were 20 and 77, respectively.

You can find the full results of the December 2 episodes of "SmackDown" and "Rampage" by following the links here and here.