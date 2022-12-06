MJF Looking To Make His 'Reign Of Terror' Official

After revealing his Burberry variation of the AEW World Championship last week on "AEW Dynamite," Maxwell Jacob Friedman proclaimed that his "reign of terror" had just begun. It now appears that MJF, who won AEW's top prize last month, is looking to make that phrase his own.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), MJF has applied for the "Reign of Terror" trademark. The application was made on December 1, the day after he uttered the words on AEW television, with the trademark set to be used for entertainment services in relation to pro wrestling. The "Reign of Terror" slogan could also be used for merchandise such as hats and shirts, if the application is successful. Notably, the "Gimmick Attorney" Michael E. Dockins, who has previously assisted pro wrestlers with all things related to trademarks, is listed as the Attorney of Record on the application.

It's certainly been an intriguing few weeks for "The Salt of the Earth." After being attacked by The Firm on the October 26 episode of "Dynamite," MJF successfully cashed in his Casino Ladder Match poker chip on Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley to capture the AEW World Title at the Full Gear pay-per-view. The conclusion of the match was not without controversy, as BCC's William Regal assisted MJF by passing him a pair of brass knuckles to use on Moxley, which ultimately allowed him to win his first major championship in AEW.

Last week, the new champion explained that he and Regal had privately come up with a plan to outsmart Moxley at the pay-per-view. MJF "thanked" Regal by ambushing him with a pair of brass knuckles. Regal was stretchered out of the arena after the attack.