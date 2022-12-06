Kenny Omega Endorses WWE Star As 'Very Deserving' Future HOFer

The Rock, John Cena, and Roman Reigns are all wrestlers who have one big thing in common, and that is that they are surefire future WWE Hall Of Famers. They are future HOFers that everybody agrees upon, but there are many potential inductees that can split people's opinions, and it appears that Seth Rollins might be one of those.

Vince Russo claimed that Rollins is not deserving of an HOF spot, and while many WWE fans have come to defend the multi-time world champion, a surprising name that has also went to bat for him is Kenny Omega. The AEW star made his thoughts on the subject very clear on Twitter by responding to Russo's quote with, "I'll laugh now since I can comfortably predict that he's a future (very deserving) HOF'r." Rollins is still carving out his career, showcasing no signs of slowing down, but he already has a list of accomplishments that would certainly merit induction. From being part of an iconic faction in The Shield to his run with The Authority, he has always been positioned strongly. He was the first "WWE NXT" Champion, a two-time United States Champion, and a two-time Intercontinental Champion, while he has held a version of WWE's Tag Team Championship six times.

On top of all that, Rollins is a former Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank winner — being the only person in history to cash in at WrestleMania. Not to mention he is a two-time Universal Champion, and he has held the WWE Championship twice throughout his career as well. It appears from his Twitter endorsement that Omega is a fan of Rollins, and that is something that goes both ways. While they once shared the ring in ROH, Rollins has stated in the past that Omega is the number one wrestler he would like to face outside of WWE.