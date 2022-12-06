Dominik Mysterio Teases The Judgment Day Invading WWE SmackDown

Things have not been the same in the Mysterio household since WWE Clash at the Castle in September when Dominik turned on his father Rey. Dominik aligned with The Judgment Day and has since begun an on-screen romantic relationship with Rhea Ripley. Following the betrayal, Triple H allowed Rey to move from "Raw" to "SmackDown" to avoid further conflict. Unfortunately, that didn't stop the new couple when they invaded the Mysterio family's Thanksgiving dinner, and it may not stop them from invading the blue brand either.

"I'm definitely keeping my eye on my dad over on 'SmackDown,'" Mysterio said during a recent interview with radio talk show host Mike Jones. "He's doing some things over there. Apparently, he moved over and got an Intercontinental title shot, so maybe I gotta make my way over there." Not only could Dominik and the Judgment Day target Rey on "SmackDown," but Dominik noted there are several groups like Legado del Fantasma and Hit Row that they watch on Friday nights. At the end of the day, they want to make sure the Judgment Day are the ones standing tall, and individually, Dominik wants to take his last name to the next level.

When asked why he keeps the Mysterio name, Dominik revealed, "The reasons that I am upset at him are not because of the Mysterio name. It's because of what he's chosen to do with the Mysterio name. So I think for me, I understand the value that the name carries, and I understand what he's done for the name. I think the Mysterio name needs to stay with me because I think I can take it to a level that Rey Mysterio hasn't taken. Which is something to be said because that is a global name, so we'll see."