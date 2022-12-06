ROH's Streaming Service Is Back Up And Running

Ring of Honor's streaming service, Honor Club is officially back.

According to Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Miller, the website was previously just a blank page that said it was under maintenance. Now, the site is showing a catalog of various ROH pay-per-views and ROH TV episodes dating back to 2011.

A few days ago, longtime ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni also hinted at the relaunch of Honor Club during his appearance on K & S WrestleFest.

"I know there might be – a lot of folks ask me about Honor Club," said Riccaboni. "You used to be able to watch that — pay-per-views on there. That might be relaunching soon. There might be some news coming your way about that."

As noted, ROH's next pay-per-view Final Battle is this Saturday, December 10, and is taking place at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, The event will be available to watch on Bleacher Report starting at 4 PM ET. It will also cost viewers $39.99.

Matches announced so far include Chris Jericho defending his ROH World Champion against Claudio Castagnoli. Other matches include Mercedes Martinez defending her ROH Women's World Champion against Athena, Wheeler Yuta challenging Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship, and Samoa Joe is set to defend the ROH World Television. The only non-title match so far is Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.

AEW owner Tony Khan's purchase of ROH was finalized in May. The first and only ROH pay-per-view to officially be produced under Khan's new management, Death Before Dishonor, was held in July.