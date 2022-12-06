Wild Card Winners Join Cora Jade And Others In Iron Survivor Challenge Matches At WWE NXT Deadline

The final competitors for the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches were decided during Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT."

Axiom defeated Andre Chase and Von Wagner, so he will now be joining Carmelo Hayes, J.D. McDonagh, Grayson Waller, and Joe Gacy in the men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match.

Indi Hartwell defeated Wendy Choo and Fallon Henley to secure her spot for the women's Iron Survivor Challenge Match. She will be joining Cora Jade, Zoey Stark, Kiana James, and Roxanne Perez.

Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels announced on the November 15 edition of "NXT," the rules for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches. Two WWE Superstars begin the match, and a new wrestler comes out every five minutes until all five competitors are in the ring.

When the match reaches the 25-minute mark, the winner of the match is the one who has the most points. The "NXT" Superstars get points for every successful fall via pin, submission, or disqualification.

The men's winner will get a shot at the "NXT" Championship, while the women's winner gets a chance for the "NXT" Women's Championship.

The matches are set for this Saturday's "NXT" Deadline premium live event. Other matches that are set for the event include Bron Breakker defending his "NXT" Championship against Apollo Crews, and Isla Dawn facing Alba Fyre.

It was also announced that Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) will be defending their "NXT" Tag Team Titles against former WWE Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) at Deadline.