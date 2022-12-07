Conrad Thompson Addresses Possibility Of Vince McMahon-Hosted Podcast

There was a time in life when nobody could imagine the world of wrestling without Vince McMahon leading WWE. However, that all dramatically changed this past summer in the midst of a damning investigation, which resulted in McMahon stepping away from his executive duties with the company and later officially announcing his retirement. Aside from a few recent public photo snaps of the former WWE Chairman, there's been no word from McMahon himself. That said, could "The Podfather" Conrad Thompson be the man to finally tempt McMahon to break his silence and join his podcasting empire?

"No, there's no possibility," Thompson exclusively told Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman. "I mean, what in the world would be his motivation for doing a podcast? ... He probably took a little bit of time off, and I don't know what he's doing, but he's probably working on creating something. I just can't imagine a guy who we all know, have heard was this giant workaholic, is now just doing nothing."

On July 22, Vince McMahon resigned from WWE amid a bombshell investigation pertaining to alleged hush money payments and non-disclosure agreements involving former female WWE employees. However, as it stands, McMahon still remains the majority owner of the company. Prior to his departure, the 77-year-old had been in charge of WWE's business and creative content since 1982. Life after McMahon's exit saw his daughter Stephanie McMahon assume the role of WWE co-CEO, alongside Nick Khan, with his son-in-law Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking up the position of Chief Content Officer.

