Tony Khan Reveals When He Will Give Update On ROH's Future

Ever since Tony Khan acquired Ring of Honor back in March, the company's titles and talent have become a prominent feature of AEW programming. Khan has previously stated that he's been working on securing a TV deal for ROH, but the promotion's future plans have been kept under wraps, for the most part. That said, the AEW President recently teased a big announcement about ROH's future that should answer some of these questions.

Speaking on a media call ahead of this weekend's ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, Khan discussed wanting to utilize more of the legends and talents that he has at his disposal. According to Khan, ROH will allow him to feature more of those talents when the promotion's content eventually expands. During the discussion, he also revealed that fans can expect some big news about ROH in the very near future.

"There's such a great roster here. There's great people to present and now, coming out of Final Battle, like I said, I'll address what we're going to do with Ring of Honor."

Khan didn't go into further details about what fans can expect regarding ROH's future. In recent times, though, the AEW President stated that he's had conversations with Warner Bros. Discovery about utilizing ROH and AEW, though it remains to be seen if WBD will be involved in ROH moving forward. However, it seems that there has been more movement pertaining to the company's future in recent times, as the Honor Club streaming service is back online after months of being on a hiatus.