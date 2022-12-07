Mick Foley Wouldn't Like To See WWE Hall Of Famer Wrestle Again

Earlier this year, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin shocked the wrestling world when he wrestled for the first time in 19 years, defeating Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania 38's first night; this was Austin's first match since his loss to The Rock at WrestleMania 19. However, there is speculation that Austin may not be done in the ring and is being courted for another match – at WrestleMania 39. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley doesn't want to see that.

"No, he had a swan song, and it was a tremendous swan song," Foley said on "Foley is Pod." "[Owens vs. Austin] was my favorite match of the night just because Steve went and did so much more than anybody thought he would, and Kevin Owens deserves some type of award ... I don't want to see it."

Austin's match against Owens was well-received and far surpassed any expectations, as it saw Austin taking suplexes outside of the ring when many thought he'd be limited and careful in any of the bumps he might take; Austin also delivered a Stunner to Owens in securing the victory.

With Austin shaking off any ring rust and demonstrating he can still handle himself in the ring, fans have ramped up their speculation on who a potential opponent for "Stone Cold" could be if he decided to have another go — a common one being John Cena. Despite not actively competing in WWE, Cena has returned for big shows in the past and has never faced Austin in a singles match.

