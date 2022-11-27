Possible Opponents For Stone Cold Steve Austin At WrestleMania 39

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin's final match was against The Rock at WrestleMania XIX in 2003. That was until, almost 20 years later, Austin shocked the wrestling world and decided to come out of retirement at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

Leading up to the event, most probably thought Austin's segment with Kevin Owens would have just been that — a segment on the "KO Show" with some trash talk and a few stunners. But that's not what it was at all. On Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, Owens challenged Austin to a "no holds barred" match, and Austin accepted. A legit match ensued with both men fighting in the crowd and using weapons. Austin capped off the match with a stunner on Owens, capturing the win and ending the night in a beer-filled celebration.

Austin had such a great time with his return that he may consider doing it again. He recently said he would be open to making an appearance at the upcoming WrestleMania 39, and there are rumors that Austin would even consider wrestling again at the event.

If Austin does end up returning for another one-off match at WrestleMania, there are plenty of potential opponents that would make for an entertaining matchup. This list highlights 12 of the best possible opponents for Austin at WrestleMania 39.