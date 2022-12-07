WWE Big Man Believes He's The One To Beat Roman Reigns

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has had an incredible two years atop the WWE, dominating the main event scene with the longest title reign of the modern era. The iconic reign for "The Tribal Chief" started in 2020, when he won the Universal Championship from two stars who would soon after be released from the company: Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

During his run as champion, Reigns has defeated some of WWE's biggest names, from Daniel Bryan to Edge to Drew McIntyre to Brock Lesnar and so many more. Although Reigns had faced Strowman numerous times, the two have yet to have a feud over the belt since Strowman recently returned to WWE.

"Any opportunity that I'm given with this company to go out there and represent, I'm going to take life by the horn and I'm going to wrestle that bull and do whatever I need to do to just continue to lay myself in the history books as the best big man to ever do this," Strowman said during an exclusive interview with "The Toronto Sun," explaining his unique strengths.

"I'm the monster of all monsters for a reason and anytime I have an opportunity in any match, I feel sorry for the competition because it's not fair. Look at me and look at a lot of the guys that I get to step in the ring with. I wouldn't want to have to fight me. Any opportunity I have to go out there and get that chance at winning, getting that opportunity at the title ... I mean, let's be real, it's about time somebody takes those things off Roman Reigns' hands. The monster just might have to be the guy to do it."

Reigns is booked solid, as it's being reported that he'll be defending his belts against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble.