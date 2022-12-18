Wrestling Entrances That Were A Total Flop

What can be said about The Shockmaster? Everyone remembers the awful name, the glittery stormtrooper helmet and, above all, the trip and fall. That fall has gone down as one of the most famous botches and most hilarious entrances in wrestling history.

Speaking to WWE.com, Fred Ottman, the man behind the infamous stormtrooper helmet, recounted the entrance saying, "The wall itself was just built like a wall in your house, like sheetrock with a 2x4 every 12-15 inches off-center — kind of like you'd build a normal wall in your house. And there was a board just below my knee that was there for support. I got there, and when it was time to go, they said, 'You're going to have to hit this wall really hard to bust out,' because it wasn't a gimmick wall. So I put my hands above my head, double-axe handle, and when I got the cue, I was going to blast through the wall. Well, I blew the top out, but didn't take that bottom board out, so I basically was a human teeter-totter." Ottman continued explaining that after he fell on the floor, he quickly put the helmet that had fallen back on, and stood up so that Ole Anderson could continue as planned and deliver the promo from backstage.

Many focus on the fall, but even without that, this was still a terrible idea for an entrance, not to mention one of the most awful gimmicks that was clearly dead on arrival. The man was wearing a glittery stormtrooper helmet for goodness' sake.