Braun Strowman Discusses Change In WWE Leadership

2022 has been the year of change for the WWE, undergoing an incredible shift from being run by Vince McMahon to the trio of Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan. The year has seen several stars return to the WWE after being released by McMahon's regime, one of whom was Braun Strowman.

Strowman has come back with a vengeance and has been positioned as a top star in the company since his return in September. During an interview with Toronto Sun, WWE's "The Monster of all Monsters" spoke on the regime change, labeling Triple H as the "steam for the motion of what WWE is."

"I think it's awesome," Strowman remarked on the new leadership in WWE. "It's always evolving. I always had a great time with Vince when he was in charge. I have a great relationship with (Stephanie McMahon and Triple H) and they're such amazing people and they have such a passion for the business and the industry."

Strowman stated that the goal is all about drawing and adding new fans to the WWE.

"You can see with the little Easter eggs hidden here and there, I think they're evolving the show to be even more fan-oriented. We're putting products on the TV and I've heard it time and time again with me being back from my friends and others saying things like 'Hey, I had a friend over who's not a wrestling fan and we turned it on and so and so was on and they did this and all of a sudden now we have a new fan hooked.'"

The former Universal Champion reiterated that both Stephanie and Triple H are doing a great job with the young talent and expressed his happiness in being back in WWE.