Becky Lynch Gives Update On Injured Shoulder

Back in July, Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder during her title match against "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. The injury was set to rule Lynch out of action for several months, which resulted in WWE writing "Big Time Becks" off television two nights later in a backstage attack orchestrated by Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai. Lynch eventually returned to WWE programming on the November 25 episode "WWE SmackDown," being revealed as the fifth and final participant of Team Belair in the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series. In the wake of her comeback, Lynch has provided an update on her previously injured shoulder.

"Truth be told, my shoulder still isn't feeling right," Lynch told Verge. "So to say I was nervous is probably a bit of an understatement. But once you get out there, once you get in front of the crowd and you feel that energy, then you forget everything else. There's not another feeling like it."

At Survivor Series in the first-ever women's WarGames match on a WWE main roster show, the team of Lynch, Belair, Mia Yim, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka emerged victorious against Bayley, SKY, Kai, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross, with Lynch scoring the win for her team. The former "Raw" Women's Champion reacted to that history-making victory.

"It felt amazing to be out in front of the crowd again and how electric that was, in such a wild capacity as WarGames," Lynch said. "That's a match that I've never done before and it's a very daunting match."