Sonjay Dutt Discusses Working With Tony Khan On AEW Creative

Since signing with AEW in the summer of 2021, Sonjay Dutt has become an important figure for the company. Dutt works as a producer alongside Tony Khan and members of the roster like QT Marshall, as well as appearing onscreen as the manager for Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and, most recently, Jeff Jarrett. Earlier this year, Dutt was promoted to Vice President of Production and Creative Coordination, and the retired wrestler elaborated on the process of working with Khan on AEW creative during a recent appearance on "The Sessions" with Renee Paquette.

"I don't think that Tony has a right-hand man," Dutt said. "I think that we're kind of a team. It's me, and I really gotta talk about QT, and Tony Schiavone, and Pat Buck. I think that we kind of figured out a great way to work with each other, and complement each other, and Tony Khan knows what all of our strengths are, so he kind of leans on us for those things." Dutt shared that Khan is in charge of booking the shows and determining the long-term vision, while the rest of the team works out the details and produces the segments themselves.

Before signing with AEW, Dutt worked for rival company WWE as a producer. However, over time Dutt found that he didn't quite fit in there, and made the decision to move on and pursue his passion elsewhere. Prior to becoming a producer, Dutt competed as a wrestler, but clarified in July of this year that he was fully retired from in-ring performance. That means Dutt will be totally committed to producing and managing for the foreseeable future.