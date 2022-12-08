Insight Into Triple H's Influence On WWE NXT Creative

Fans have wondered just how much influence Paul "Triple H" Levesque has on "NXT" now that he's Chief Content Officer of WWE. Levesque runs creative for both "RAW" and "SmackDown" as it is, so calling the shots on a third brand — even one that he has so much history with — would put a lot on his already-full plate. During today's media call for Saturday evening's Deadline event, Shawn Michaels, now Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, discussed how much input Triple H has on "NXT" these days.

"I'm very fortunate he trusts me. So, there's been almost no communication over the last several weeks," said Michaels. "He's just been so busy; he's got so much going on. I don't wanna add any problems to it. If there was something very urgent I guess that I feel like we need or a question that I need answered, I know that he'll hit me back, but right now, we're running what we feel like is pretty good down here," he added. "We understand what they want from us and from the talent. So, to me, I always feel like no news is good news, and if nobody's calling me and I'm not bothering them, I feel like everybody is happy with what's going on." Michaels admitted the only complaint he has is not being able to catch up with Levesque as a personal friend. He said Levesque feels the same way, and the two often talk about that when they have a chance to chat.

This weekend's Deadline will be chock full of Michaels' creative vision for "NXT" at the moment. The main draw will be both the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches. Michaels recently revealed the rules of the fresh match concept, which is part-Gauntlet match, part-Iron Man. In addition, "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker will put his gold on the line against challenger Apollo Crews, and The New Day arrive on the scene for a shot at Pretty Deadly and their NXT Tag Team Championship.