Big Update On Cary Silkin's ROH Final Battle Status

Former ROH owner Cary Silkin will not be attending the upcoming Final Battle pay-per-view promoted by current owner Tony Khan. Silkin took to his Instagram to post a picture of one of the posters from Final Battle 2010, which featured an ROH World Championship match, a six-man tag team match, and a Fight Without Honor Match. He reflected on his history with the event in the caption of the post.

"This is the 1st Final Battle I will not be in attendance for, nothing lasts forever," Silkin wrote. "It was essentially a tradition to have Final Battle in New York City sometimes Philly and then Baltimore. Here's a classic poster from the 2010 final battle which also featured Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly Kenny King Rhett Titus, TJ Perkins Christopher Daniels Julius smokes Homicide, Sonjay Dutt. Eddie Edwards, Sarah Delray, Serena Deeb, amazing Kong and Daizee Haze. Good luck to all of this years participants."

Silkin bought ROH in 2004, and was owner of the company until 2011 when Sinclair Broadcast Group purchased the promotion and assumed ownership. ROH went on hiatus at the end of 2021 and released their entire roster, but would be purchased by AEW CEO Khan in March. Final Battle will be held this Saturday at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Several ROH championships will be on the line, including the World Championship, the Women's World Championship, the World Television title, the Pure title, and the World Six-Man Tag Team Championship. Additionally, a Double Dog Collar Match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship, and a huge tag team match involving Swerve In Our Glory are also set for the show.