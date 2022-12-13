WWE Wrestlers Who Cried In The Ring

Wrestling is a unique mix of combat, storylines, and characters, all mixed together into a dramatic weekly show. Each company plays with the recipe of wrestling a little bit to see what works for their viewers and fan base. Regardless of how the formula is used, the secret to the storytelling is creating believable characters, coherent storylines, and drama that fans will want more of.

Like any drama on television, these storylines can create tears of anger, happiness, or sadness. When it comes to wrestling, there are two reasons why tears may flow. First, a wrestler may cry to help add to the drama of the segment in an effort to show the viewers at home their emotions. Second, tears can be produced because something is happening to the wrestler playing the character. In this case, viewers see an inside look into the real emotions of the person standing in the ring. Over the years, WWE fans have seen both types of crying happen in the ring, and these are some of those most memorable times.