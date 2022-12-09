Ricochet Addresses Braun Strowman's 'Flippy Flippers' Comments

WWE star Braun Strowman caused a bit of a stir last month when he took to social media and, in a now-deleted tweet, shared his belief that "no one cares about all these flippy floppers" while praising his own match against fellow roster member Omos. Strowman's tweet also strangely made reference to grocery baggers; something that rubbed both fans and fellow wrestlers the wrong way.

Weeks after his tweet, Strowman came face-to-face with a man who's no stranger to "flippy-flopping," Ricochet, in the semi-finals of the WWE World Cup tournament. Strowman would see his dominant win streak come to an end in that match — something that many fans saw as a bit of comeuppance following his Twitter posts. During a recent appearance on "After the Bell with Corey Graves," Ricochet shared his thoughts on Strowman's controversial comments.

"I don't really put too much thought in it," Ricochet. "He's still my friend. I just put a little post to call him out. [We're] still cool." Referring to the overall mentality that smaller wrestlers don't have a place in the WWE, Ricochet called it "white noise" that he blocks out. "I don't really care what anybody says about me," Ricochet continued. "Because I know ... when I walk out there, all the kids are going to be like, 'That's my guy.'"

Following his match against Strowman, Ricochet would go on to win the WWE World Cup tournament. After Ricochet's victory over Santos Escobar in the finals on last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER made his way into the arena to stare down Ricochet, setting up a huge match between the two in the near future.