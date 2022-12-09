WWE NXT Star Discusses The Influence Of William Regal

William Regal is leaving AEW after being with the company since the Revolution pay-per-view back in March. After spending nearly nine months in AEW, Regal will be making his way back to WWE, the company he worked for prior to being released in January 2022. While he cannot appear on TV right away, he will be working backstage and helping out with his son, Charlie Dempsey, who is a young up-and-comer on the "NXT" roster.

Regal coming back to WWE may be a decision that will help much of the talent, such as two-time North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Hayes discussed how Regal has helped shape his career thus far.

"He was a big part in getting me signed to WWE," Hayes said. "We saw somebody who saw me early on, you know, that kind of co-signed for me ... He vouched for me and then coming to the Performance Center, he's a guy where, you know, if you want to know, you know, if you want to talk to him and ask him, he will take the time to really help."

Talents have discussed Regal's influence on them over the years, especially many from the "black and gold" era of "NXT." Hayes believes that the current "NXT" stars will be receptive to Regal's advice.

"He's just going to be able to help all of the newer talent, you know, mold those little things that, you know, are missing," Hayes said. "I think people here will receive it a little bit easier to his style, I guess of how he does things."

