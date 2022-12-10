Matt Hardy Comments On Potential Roman Reigns Vs. The Rock Match

Roman Reigns versus The Rock is a dream match that fans and wrestlers alike have been discussing, Many believe with WrestleMania 39 taking place in Hollywood, 2023 would be the year to make the match between the cousins happen. On "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Hardy revealed his thoughts on Reigns' lengthy run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and a possible match between Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania.

"I don't know if I would say it's the greatest reign in history yet," Hardy said. "I love what Roman's doing. I think they've really done a great job of booking him in a very smart and sophisticated position." When asked about Rock versus Reigns being the biggest match in wrestling, he stated: "Probably so, from a WWE perspective. I think Cody eventually is going to be a big deal, like him versus Roman."

There have been rumors swirling the past week of The Rock possibly winning the 2023 Royal Rumble, which would earn him a title shot at WrestleMania, theoretically against Reigns. Hardy discussed whether he believes the match between them would need the world titles on the line.

"No," Hardy said. "Attaching a championship to that match, almost like kind of spoils it in some ways. I feel like it's a bigger match if it's a grudge match, if it's a personal issue, a vendetta, against those two. ... It takes away from the match."

