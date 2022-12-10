El Hijo Del Vikingo Announced For Major U.S. Indie Tournament

AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo is one of the hottest commodities in North America. After securing a work visa to perform in the United States over the fall, Vikingo made his U.S. debut at a AAA event in Arizona earlier this month. However, Vikingo will soon be venturing away from his home promotion when he takes part in one of the most prestigious tournaments in independent professional wrestling.

Pro Wrestling Guerilla will host the 17th Battle of Los Angeles tournament January 7-8 inside the Globe Theatre in Southern California. The tournament will feature some of the best professional wrestlers in the industry, with competitors such as Alex Shelley, Konosuke Takeshita, Masha Slamovich, and Lio Rush announced for the shows. Yesterday, Vikingo was announced as the 17th and final entrant into the tournament on PWG 's Twitter account.

BOLA has long been considered a cornerstone of independent wrestling in the United States. With the creation of All Elite Wrestling and NJPW Strong, the tournament has featured more contracted talent since its return in 2022 following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's BOLA includes wrestlers from NJPW, AEW, Impact Wrestling, Dragon Gate, AAA, and more competing to win the illustrious tournament.

This year's BOLA also features the two most recent tournament winners: 2019 BOLA winner and recent AEW signee Bandido; and 2022 winner and current PWG Champion Daniel Garcia. In a reply to the Vikingo announcement tweet, Garcia wrote: "This will be the best BOLA of all time."