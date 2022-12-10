WWE SmackDown Ratings Are Up Again

The December 9 episode of "WWE SmackDown" returned to FOX with an average viewing audience of 2.098 million viewers, according to Spoiler TV. This was notably up from the December 3 episode, which aired on FS1 due to coverage of the Pac-12 college football championship game. That episode averaged 902,000 viewers, which was considered a good number compared to previous episodes that aired live on the channel. In the overnight key demographic for ages 18 to 49, "SmackDown" averaged a 0.5 rating, which was also up from last week's 0.25.

"SmackDown" took place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and featured heavy promotion for an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who was set to have a birthday celebration. Angle appeared throughout the night in backstage segments before the birthday celebration closed the show in the ring. It didn't go off without a hitch, though, as he was interrupted by Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. The duo ended up being doused in milk by Angle and Gable Steveson when all was said and done.

Elsewhere on the show, The Usos successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Sheamus and Butch, as advertised. A contract signing between Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Ricochet led to a six-man tag team match where Ricochet and The New Day defeated Imperium. "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was in action as she teamed with Shayna Baszler. The duo lost to Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox in a tag match that was changed from the advertised Baszler vs. Shotzi bout.