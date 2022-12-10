Reason For Colt Cabana Missing ROH Final Battle Revealed

AEW and ROH star Colt Cabana returned to the spotlight when he faced Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship on the November 2 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Earlier in the year, he appeared on AEW's YouTube shows "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation," but since March, his presence in the ring has been rare. This was reportedly due to him being moved over to the ROH roster, but he wasn't booked on the card for ROH Final Battle.

Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman spoke with AEW and ROH President Tony Khan at the Final Battle media scrum, and he inquired about Cabana's whereabouts during the show.

"He's injured. He hasn't been cleared," Khan revealed. "Because he has been wrestling in the Ring of Honor matches, and that was also what the Chris Jericho storyline is -– all Ring of Honor champions and everyone was really all people from either this new Ring of Honor or, in the case of Bryan Danielson, a Hall of Famer and the greatest champion ever, but pretty much everybody who came in there represented the new era of Ring of Honor for the most part, including Colt Cabana, who had been on the last two shows and was 2-0 on Zero Hour."

However, Khan stated that Cabana would have competed at Final Battle if he'd been medically cleared. "I think that would have made a lot of sense because he's done great opening up the show. But he's injured or he would have been [on the show]. He was coaching."