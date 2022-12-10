Drew Gulak Teases Alliance With WWE NXT Star

WWE star Drew Gulak popped up on the December 6 episode of "WWE NXT" to scout Charlie Dempsey as he defeated Hank Walker. It marked the first time Gulak had appeared on TV since losing to Karrion Kross on the August 26 episode of "SmackDown." Going forward, it seems Gulak has returned to "NXT" for the time being as he appeared in a backstage interview with McKenzie Mitchell at NXT Deadline.

Gulak noted that he's looking for "strength in numbers" before he was interrupted by Damon Kemp. Gulak knew who Kemp was, and that led to Kemp telling Gulak to watch his next match on Tuesday's new episode of "NXT." It was later confirmed that Kemp will go one-on-one with Duke Hudson of Andre Chase University on December 13. Kemp has been absent in recent weeks after wrapping up a rivalry with The Creed Brothers. The trio were once members of Diamond Mine under the guidance of Roderick Strong, but Kemp turned on them over the summer. Their feud came to a head at NXT Halloween Havoc when Julius Creed defeated Kemp in an Ambulance match.

As for Gulak, he's appeared on "SmackDown" sporadically over the last year after being drafted to the blue brand in 2021. He hasn't competed on "NXT" since October 2019 when he lost the WWE Cruiserweight Championship to Lio Rush shortly after the brand expanded to two-hour live episodes on the USA Network. Considering the talent that he's interacted with during his recent appearances, it appears that Gulak may be forming a new stable on Tuesday nights.