WWE's Shotzi Shows X-Ray Of Broken Hand And Reveals Injury Timeline

The latest "WWE SmackDown" included a segment in which Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler jumped Shotzi. As Legado Del Fantasma was being interviewed in the parking lot, screams were heard and the camera cut to Shotzi holding her hand in pain. However, it appears that the segment was featured to write Shotzi off of television while she recovers from a legitimate injury.

Shotzi recently shared a picture on Twitter displaying an x-ray of her fractured hand. She also noted that doctors gave her a recovery window of six weeks before being able to compete again, meaning she should be back in time for the Royal Rumble in late January.

It was first revealed that Shotzi's hand was broken on commentary during the Rousey and Baszler vs. Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan tag team match on "SmackDown." The villainous duo has been on a tear lately, additionally taking out Shotzi's tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, the week prior. Rodriguez came back this Friday to get revenge, assisting Morgan and Nox by causing interference to secure the win for the babyfaces.

Rousey and Shotzi went one-on-one with the "SmackDown" Women's Championship on the line at Survivor Series WarGames premium live event, with "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" emerging victorious on the night. Fans criticized the match for certain botches that occurred, including a DDT from Shotzi on the apron, which resulted in the challenger falling awkwardly to the floor. Rousey subsequently took responsibility for the incident and explained that it turned out how it did because she was worried about safety.