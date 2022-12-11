Jay White Discusses Whether Sasha Banks Would Be A Good Fit For Bullet Club

Could Sasha Banks become a member of the Bullet Club? That alliance seems more likely now than it ever has before. As previously noted, PWInsider is reporting that Banks is set to be at the Tokyo Dome for New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. There has been no confirmation that Banks will appear before the crowd, but it was noted that NJPW would be responsible for bringing her in rather than Banks flying herself in just to visit.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 will notably feature KAIRI defending the new IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano. Elsewhere on the card, Jay White will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada in the main event. White is currently the leader of the Bullet Club faction, and it appears he would welcome "The Boss" into the group with open arms. "I think she would make a great Bullet Club member, hence why I said I would say, 'Hello,'" White simply stated in a recent interview with Fightful.

Banks has been away from WWE since she and Naomi walked out of "WWE Raw" in May over creative disagreements. They were in the midst of their first WWE Women's Tag Team Championship reign together at the time. Since then, Banks has stayed busy traveling to red carpet events and working on personal business endeavors. She even stayed in Mexico briefly to continue her in-ring training, signifying that she's far from done when it comes to competing in the squared circle.