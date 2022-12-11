NXT's Wendy Choo Celebrates Familial Support

Transitioning from the dark, destructive character of Mei Ying, the whimsical, onesie-wearing Wendy Choo was introduced earlier this year on "WWE NXT" in her place. Since then, Choo has quickly grown as one of the beloved babyfaces on "WWE NXT," often carrying her around her pillow and unleashing some pranks in the locker room when she's not sleeping. Before the Wendy Choo persona arose, Karen Q made her mark in Ring of Honor and the independent wrestling scene, earning a contract with WWE in February 2019.

Now a seasoned veteran in the sport, Choo has racked up a multitude of matches in her eight-year career. She's also held a few championships and traveled the world, but often fought a familiar fear. Recently though, Choo was able to put that fear into the past, celebrating the victory of family acceptance.

"I finally got to show my 95-year-old grandma my wrestling matches," the "NXT" Superstar wrote via Twitter. "She LOVED it! I was always scared to show my family what I did for a living, in fear of being judged for not following the path of what they wanted me to be. But here I am, with Grandma Choo, being proud to be ME!"

Choo most recently competed in a triple threat match on the December 6 edition of "NXT," vying for the final spot in the inaugural women's Iron Survivor Challenge. Indi Hartwell won the match, claiming her entrance into the corresponding matchup at "NXT" Deadline, which ultimately saw Roxanne Perez prevail.