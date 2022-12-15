Hall Of Famer Jim Ross Wants To Work More, Wishes He Could Have Called The AEW Full Gear Main Event

Jim Ross has dedicated nearly 50 years to professional wrestling, primarily serving as a commentator for companies such as World Wrestling Entertainment, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and his current home of All Elite Wrestling.

Throughout the past year in AEW, however, the company has implemented some commentary changes to "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage," directly affecting how Ross fits into the overall picture. He went from being a lead announcer on "Dynamite" to only appearing during the second hour of the show to being designated to "Rampage" on Fridays. But Ross' role at the most recent AEW pay-per-view, Full Gear, is something he wasn't as thrilled about.

On a recent edition of his "Grillin' J.R." podcast, Ross expressed that he was disappointed for missing out on calling the play-by-play for the main event AEW World title match against Jon Moxley and MJF. "I watched [MJF vs. Mox] back on my iPad because I went back to the hotel when I was finished with my assignment ... I don't normally leave early, but I was done, finished, and did what I needed to have done and we move on, so I liked the show. I thought it was a good show."