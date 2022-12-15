Hall Of Famer Jim Ross Wants To Work More, Wishes He Could Have Called The AEW Full Gear Main Event
Jim Ross has dedicated nearly 50 years to professional wrestling, primarily serving as a commentator for companies such as World Wrestling Entertainment, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and his current home of All Elite Wrestling.
Throughout the past year in AEW, however, the company has implemented some commentary changes to "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage," directly affecting how Ross fits into the overall picture. He went from being a lead announcer on "Dynamite" to only appearing during the second hour of the show to being designated to "Rampage" on Fridays. But Ross' role at the most recent AEW pay-per-view, Full Gear, is something he wasn't as thrilled about.
On a recent edition of his "Grillin' J.R." podcast, Ross expressed that he was disappointed for missing out on calling the play-by-play for the main event AEW World title match against Jon Moxley and MJF. "I watched [MJF vs. Mox] back on my iPad because I went back to the hotel when I was finished with my assignment ... I don't normally leave early, but I was done, finished, and did what I needed to have done and we move on, so I liked the show. I thought it was a good show."
Is Jim Ross' Career Coming To An End?
Jim Ross was still featured during the first half of Full Gear, but for someone with such a storied history of leadership, it's difficult for him to move into a secondary role. "I would like to work more, but that's always going to be the case, you know ... It was a fun show to do. I was happy to work with Excalibur and Taz, but then Schiavone came in and just expelled me at the end. That was the plan, and so I thought it went okay."
After weeks of implementing the change of being on "Rampage" instead of "Dynamite," Ross had similar feelings of disappointment that he isn't included in the Wednesday night crew any longer. "I miss being on 'Dynamite, but I'm glad that Tony [Khan] put me on 'Rampage' because I wanna help build that brand. That was the concept. 'Let's put J.R. on Friday nights; maybe some viewers will tune in out of old time's sake,' or whatever the reason may be," Ross said on the "Grillin' J.R." podcast.
He even went as far as predicting that this will be the final leg of his career, with a potential retirement coming. Only time will tell what the future holds for Jim Ross, but regardless of how things play out, he has created an undeniable legacy that will endure. Expressions like "crimson mask," "slobber knocker," and "business is about to pick up" are ingrained in wrestling fans' minds forever thanks to "Good ol' J.R."