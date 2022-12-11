Mandy Rose Reacts To NXT Deadline Women's Iron Survivor Winner

The first ever Iron Survivor matches took place this weekend at "WWE NXT" Deadline, with the women's match opening the show. It would ultimately be Roxanne Perez who came out on top in that encounter, booking herself a shot at the "NXT" Women's Championship on the New Year's Evil show Tuesday, January 10, 2023, giving her a chance to hold singles gold for the first time in WWE.

Current champion, Mandy Rose may not have had a match at WWE's final premium live event of the year, but she was certainly watching the product. Rose tweeted Perez once things were over saying, "Congrats @roxanne_wwe. Too bad it's going to take a LOT more to get this title off of me baby girl."

Perez was riding high on the momentum of the victory and was quick to respond to her new rival, by saying, "Your deadline's coming soon grandma."

Two points ended up being enough for Perez to earn the victory against her former partner, Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell, Kiana James, and Zoey Stark. However, her attention is now immediately on the Toxic Attraction leader for what will be her second shot at the title. Perez previously faced Rose for the gold on the July 12 edition of "NXT," but she ultimately came up short, just as she did in her previous singles match against Rose which was a non-title match.

Despite that, Perez does boast a couple of victories against Rose which took place in six-woman tag team matches, with one being on television and the other taking place at a live event. Elsewhere on the show Grayson Waller became the number one contender for the "NXT" Championship by winning the men's Iron Survivor match, giving him a shot at Bron Breakker on the same night as Perez.