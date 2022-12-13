Dave Meltzer Says Recent Chain Match Is The Best One He's Ever Seen

The Briscoes and FTR have competed in three highly-praised bouts over the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships this year. The most recent one, which took place at ROH Final Battle 2022 on December 10, was a Double-Dog Collar match that quickly shot up many fans' match of the year list.

One of the people who praised this match highly was Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The wrestling journalist and historian went as far as to call it one of the best Dog Collar matches in wrestling history, on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

"That was the best chain match I've ever seen by far. I've been trying to think all day of what was the best chain match that I've seen," Meltzer said.

While they have become less prevalent in recent years, matches where a wrestler is chained/strapped to their opponent have been a staple of hardcore wrestling in the United States for decades. Meltzer rated matches like Terry Funk vs. Red Bastien in 1974, and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper vs. Greg "The Hammer" Valentine at Starrcade 1983 highly, but believes the match between FTR and The Briscoes — which resulted in some gnarly injuries — surpassed those legendary matches.

Meltzer went on to recommend the match to fans of old-school, hardcore wrestling. "If you did not see it and you're someone who likes bloody, violent matches, you should absolutely buy this replay. It is an epic match. It's one of the best matches of the year for sure," said the reputed journalist.

The Briscoes won the hard-fought match after the referee stopped the bout, winning the ROH World Tag Team Championships.