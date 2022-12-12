Former WWE Official Critical Of Tony Khan's ROH Distribution Announcement

This past weekend was a busy one for the wrestling world, and one show that was able to stand out was Ring Of Honor's Final Battle, which was headlined by Chris Jericho losing to Claudio Castagnoli. However, the big news from the event came during the media scrum as Tony Khan revealed plans for the promotion's future, which is that Honor Club has been relaunched, and is set to feature the highly anticipated weekly ROH show, as well as historic content.

The news has been met with mixed opinions, with many fans hoping for a legitimate television deal, and that includes former WWE official Jimmy Korderas. While he was impressed with the product ROH put out on Saturday, he admitted on his latest "Reffin Rant" that he is "very surprised that they weren't able to work out a television deal."

"Yes, I get it, the future they say is heading towards the internet and online services, and blah blah, but right now the money is in television," he said. "There's nothing more that I'd like to see than ROH on regular television right now."

Purchasing ROH allows Khan access to an incredible library of content featuring many of the greatest wrestlers in the world today, and more than 2500 hours of past footage is expected to be available for fans. Older pay-per-view events will also be available, and while there are no dates for when the new weekly show will be debuting, it is expected "at the top of next year." Fans can sign up for HonorClub now for $9.99 per month, with the service being available through the ROH app on iOS, Android, Roku, and Amazon FireTV.

