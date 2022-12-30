Shawn Michaels Was Involved In A Real-Life Brawl That Derailed Some Big WWE Plans

Bruce Pritchard continued to elaborate on what transpired with Shawn Michaels on that fateful night in October 1995 on the podcast. Donna Jones — the girlfriend of one of the club's bouncers — was asked to take Michaels, Sean Waltman, and Davey Boy Smith back to where they were staying. Michaels, who fell asleep on the ride back, was allegedly pulled out of the car's front seat by multiple men. Since Michaels couldn't defend himself, he suffered severe facial injuries in the attack. Waltman and Smith were in the back seat of the two-door car and couldn't quickly get out to help Michaels. Pritchard and podcast co-host Conrad Thompson further mentioned that there were nine attackers in total and the driver Jones was the one who ultimately broke up the fight, running into the club and getting a few other bouncers to scare the attackers away.

Since Michaels was the Intercontinental Champion at the time, he could not defend his title due to his injuries. This would lead to him forfeiting the title at In Your House 4 to Dean Douglas. Pritchard, an executive with WWE at the time, explained, "I think there was a segment of the audience that felt, 'Well, is this real or is it not?' So, you show Shawn, you show the injuries to his face and make a story out of it. You're dealt a set of cards, and you have to play them the best way you can at the time."