Karrion Kross On Why It Was Easy Not To Burn Bridge With WWE

During the final month of his 136-day reign as "NXT" Champion, Karrion Kross made his "WWE Raw" debut on July 19, 2021, but his time on the main roster wasn't what many fans expected. His entrance was altered with a gladiator helmet; Scarlett wasn't with him, and he lost his "Raw" debut to Jeff Hardy in one minute and 40 seconds.

On November 4, 2021, Kross and Scarlett were released by WWE in what was deemed as "budget cuts."

"I was relieved to be finished with what they were having me do," Kross said on "Cheap Heat." "It wasn't working. I could hear it in live reactions; I could feel it online; I'd run into people at the airports, the gym and restaurants, and coffee shops, and they'd be like, 'When are they going to put you guys back together and give us what we really wanted?'"

Despite his frustration, Kross refused to burn bridges with WWE.

"That part was easy for me not to do because I really had such an incredible time actually being there ... I didn't let a weird falling out or a weird three months completely corrupt my vision and experience with the company because honestly, it was excellent. And I got the dream run in 'NXT' that some people who have 20-year careers will never get near. They gave me essentially two undefeated streaks. They had me crush everybody completely clean as a heel, and I was only pinned one time in 'NXT.'"

On August 5, Kross returned to WWE, with Scarlett by his side, giving fans the "NXT" Kross and Scarlett on the main roster.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Cheap Heat" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.