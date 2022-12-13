Top AEW Star Is Annoyed They Didn't Get CM Punk Match

During last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," Ricky Starks lastly eliminated Ethan Page to win the fourth annual "Dynamite" Diamond Ring Battle Royale. As a result, Starks will now challenge Maxwell Jacob Friedman for the "Dynamite" Diamond Ring and the AEW World Championship on this Wednesday night's "Dynamite: Winter is Coming" special in Garland, Texas. Ahead of one of the biggest nights of his career, the former FTW Champion has shared his feelings regarding a potential match with CM Punk that never came to fruition in AEW.

"I think what would've been great was to actually have a match with him," Starks told DAZN Wrestling. "Things were kind of leading up to that, that I thought. That's one of the minor things that I actually am annoyed about is that I never got to have a match [with CM Punk]."

CM Punk's status in AEW is currently unknown after he was stripped of the AEW World Championship and taken off television following the All Out pay-per-view in September. Despite the uncertainty surrounding Punk's future, Starks has addressed the possibility of an upcoming match between the pair.

"I am hopeful that down the line I do get that match," Starks said. "It would be nice. It would be nice to be able to work with somebody of that caliber because I've yet to work with, besides Sting, I've yet to work with somebody with such a high caliber."

