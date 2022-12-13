WWE Hall Of Famer Doubles Down On Thoughts About Johnny Ace

Last week, AEW commentator and former WWE Head of Talent Relations Jim Ross shared his thoughts on John Laurinaitis, stating that he had a hard time trusting "Johnny Ace" and felt that he was never treated right by the man, despite being the one who hired him. On this week's episode of "Grilling JR," Ross stood by his statements on Laurinaitis, and delved a little further into why he feels the way he does about the former WWE executive.

"Oh, I meant it," Ross said. "I just don't believe that's how you repay somebody for their kindness. Here's a guy that was out of a job, [and] had a young family. I hired him as my number two guy in my department, and how it ended up was typical chickensh*t pro wrestling. ... Look, if the guy is a better manager than me, and he signed more stars than I, then so be it. I don't believe that to be accurate. His goal was, like a lot of the boys, to get close to the boss."

Ross continued by saying that he didn't wish any ill will on Laurinaitis, and apologized if his thoughts were a little blunt, but shared that it truly is how he feels about the situation.

After being reinstated as Head of Talent Relations in 2021, Laurinaitis soon found himself embroiled in the ongoing scandal regarding former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and alleged "hush money" payments to keep women quiet about sexual harassment and assault. Laurinaitis was let go in August of 2022, just a short time after McMahon stepped down from the head of the company.