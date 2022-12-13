Kofi Kingston Addresses Big E Not Appearing For The New Days' NXT Tag Title Win

The New Day, made up of Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston (as well as a sidelined Big E), continue breaking records nearly a decade into their run. This past weekend, at "NXT's" Deadline premium live event, Woods & Kingston managed to defeat Pretty Deadly to become the new "NXT" Tag Team Champions. This brings The New Day to twelve Tag Team Championship reigns combined, and makes Woods & Kingston only the third Tag Team triple crown winners in history. Unfortunately, former WWE Champion Big E wasn't able to attend Deadline, as he is still at home focusing on recovery from a broken neck. "Big E wasn't here, but he was here," Kingston told Sports Illustrated. "He's always with us. We're doing a lot of this in his honor. I woke up to a great text from him [Saturday] morning about our match. We're in constant contact. We miss him, and without Big E, there is no New Day. We want him living a happy, healthy, safe life, and that's what is paramount to us."

This past August, E sat down for an interview to give an update on his recovery process. Surprisingly, he had been in the gym only two weeks after leaving the hospital. "They told me as long as your neck is in the brace, as long as you stay in the brace you're good for that ... I'm just really grateful, honestly. I feel like, in many ways, it feels like a bullet whizzed by my face."

All signs point to E making a return to the squared circle somewhere down the line, and when he does, Woods and Xavier will be waiting with open, enthusiastic arms. "E's the right and soul of all this," Woods told SI. "He's always in our hearts and minds."