Mia Yim Deactivates Twitter Account Following Austin Theory Photo Drama

After a long afternoon of blocking Twitter users who questioned her loyalty to her husband, Keith Lee, WWE Superstar Mia Yim deactivated her Twitter account.

Ahead of the December 12 episode of "RAW," WWE.com posted a photo album of "hilarious photoshoot outtakes" and one of the photos was Yim posing for a photo with Austin Theory. In the photo, Yim has her legs around Theory's waist while he holds her (and two cups of yogurt) with one arm and flexes his other. It was an innocent photo between two friends that was lost on some Twitter users, who began harassing Yim for having "an affair with Theory."

Before deactivating her account, Yim posted the following tweet on Tuesday morning: "Ok, block button ready to go. Apparently I can't take pics or get excited about seeing people I haven't seen in a while. I love my husband and only have eyes for him. Apologies for any disrespect. Men and women can be friends without it being sexual."

One of 18 wrestlers released by WWE on November 4, 2021, due to "budget cuts," Yim made her return to WWE on the November 7, 2022, episode of "RAW" by attacking Rhea Ripley and joining The O.C. In the weeks since her return, Yim competed in the women's War Games match at Survivor Series and had a singles match against Ripley on the November 28 episode of "RAW" that turned into an eight-person tag match, where Yim slammed Finn Balor to the delight of the live crowd.