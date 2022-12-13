Booker T Comments On Breaking Into Tears For Big WWE NXT Moment

Booker T is emotional following a massive win for his former prodigy.

Over the weekend, the "WWE NXT" Deadline event featured the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge matches, with the women's iteration kicking off the show. The brand-new match stipulation saw five of the brand's brightest stars competing for a future shot at Mandy Rose's "NXT" Women's Championship. There, Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Kiana James, Indi Hartwell, and Roxanne Perez fought for the title of "Iron Survivor," with the latter emerging victorious.

On commentary, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T busted out tissues, visibly struck by the "meteoric" moment for Perez, a graduate of his Reality of Wrestling school in Texas.

"She's like my daughter," Booker T said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "She was about as big as my [real] daughter when she first joined the school. I'm serious ... To see her go out there and win that match, which carved her a little piece of history, that's awesome."

"I'm really proud of her," he continued. "I'm overjoyed as far as her accomplishments and success at such a young age, as well as having her head on her shoulders at the same time and understanding that this is a once-in-a-lifetime dream come true. Gotta love it."

Booker T stated he "tried to hold it back" after Perez won, but he couldn't help but let the tears of joy flow. In addition, the five-time WCW World Champion revealed he had no prior knowledge of Perez's win, which further contributed to his emotional, authentic reaction.

"There is so much more Roxanne Perez for you guys. The future is bright. It's very, very bright."

