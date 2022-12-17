Nyla Rose Was Nervous Meeting This AEW Manager

While Nyla Rose has been a dominant force since the early days of AEW, being the second-ever AEW Women's World Champion, it was at AEW's Fight For The Fallen in 2020 that she began showcasing more of her personality. That's because she began being managed by veteran wrestling personality Vickie Guerrero, one of the most well-known mouthpieces in the business.

While Rose always comes across as confident, as evidenced by her popular Twitter feed, she admitted on "Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show" that she "was so nervous" to meet Guerrero. They first began spending time together at one of Chris Jericho's cruises, and since then they haven't stopped working together.

"You were one of the people that was on my checklist of encountering, I need to meet Vickie," Rose said. "Then when you said, 'I would love to work with you,' my heart fell out of my feet, the ground was uneven and it wasn't even because we were on a boat in the ocean, I didn't know what to do. I got dizzy. I got hot. I was so excited because I watched you with Edge and [Dolph] Ziggler and it's like, 'Vickie wants to do that for me?' I was beside myself. I was elated. I just wanted to meet you and get a picture and here you're saying, 'I want to work with you.' You blew my mind that day."

Rose has been unable to win gold with Guerrero by her side, but together they were spent several months in possession of the TBS Championship, which they stole from champion Jade Cargill until their Full Gear encounter.

