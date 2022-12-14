Jeff Jarrett Appears In NHL Hype Video

Pro wrestling and hockey have had their fair share of overlap through the years -– be it The Goon gimmick of late-'90s WWF or a number of wrestlers being diehard hockey fans who collaborate with the teams from time to time. Alas, the two worlds have intertwined once again, this time with Jeff Jarrett appearing in a hype video for the Nashville Predators shown just before opening puck drop at last night's game with the Edmonton Oilers. "It's hockey time in music city! Ain't it great?!" Jarrett asks at the conclusion of the video. Jarrett is a proud native of the nearby town of Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Despite Jarrett's encouragement, the Preds dropped the game by a 6-3 score, as the Oilers rode a 5-point effort by Leon Draisatl to the victory.

Jarrett also still manages to make waves in professional wrestling as well, having recently departed from a backstage role in WWE before resurfacing in AEW both behind the scenes and in the ring. He made his presence felt on the November 9 edition of "AEW Dynamite" where he clobbered Darby Allin with a guitar shot to the skull. That led to a match at November's Full Gear pay-per-view where he teamed up with Jay Lethal to battle Allin and his ally Sting. Since arriving in AEW, Jarrett has been seen palling around with the trio of Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. Jarrett recently stepped back into the ring on the December 2 edition of "AEW Rampage" for a team-up with Lethal to defeat Private Party.