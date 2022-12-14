Jeff Hardy Reportedly Set To Appear In-Person For Pre-Trial Hearing

It's been nearly six months since Jeff Hardy's latest arrest, but it appears a resolution may be in sight after several delays. PWInsider provided an update earlier today confirming that Hardy's pretrial hearing is still set to take place on Wednesday, December 21, at 8:30 a.m. EST. Hardy will be required to attend the hearing in person.

Hardy was arrested in June on felony charges of DUI (alcohol or drugs) — his third offense in ten years — as well as misdemeanor charges of driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked and violation of restrictions placed on driver's license.

An original pretrial hearing was scheduled for July, but Hardy's attorneys had it pushed back 60 days by waiving the right to a speedy trial. In October, the same attorneys motioned that they "recently provided extensive mitigation materials to the counsel for the State" and that "the parties require additional time to negotiate a potential pr-trial resolution." If a plea deal is achieved, a trial will ultimately become unnecessary. Hardy is pleading not guilty, as originally filed with the court.

Hardy's history of drug and alcohol abuse is well-documented. The arrest in Florida comes after two DUI-related offenses in North Carolina, as well as an incident in the summer of 2019 when Hardy was arrested and charged with public intoxication and impairment in South Carolina. In 2011, Hardy's issues led to an infamous incident at TNA's Victory Road pay-per-view, when "The Charismatic Enigma" was booked to wrestle Sting for the TNA World Championship. Hardy was behaving oddly and was visibly dazed during his entrance to the ring, forcing TBA executive producer Eric Bischoff to call an audible and go straight to the finish.