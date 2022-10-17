Update On Jeff Hardy's Pre-Trial Hearing

It was only a week and a half ago when it was revealed that Jeff Hardy would be going to court for a pre-trial hearing related to his arrest for DUI, among other charges, all the way back in June. And while dates have been moved around regarding Hardy's trial process in the past, as of now, it appears there will be some sort of update regarding Hardy this week.

PWInsider is reporting that Hardy's pre-trial hearing is still on the schedule for Wednesday, October 19. This would now be at least the second attempt at this pre-trial hearing, which was originally scheduled for August 17, before being moved to this day. Hardy has had several dates moved throughout this process, largely attributed to his plea of not guilty and Hardy waiving his right to a speedy trial.

Hardy's arrest in June was his third arrest for DUI in the last three years, following two arrests in 2019; the AEW star was revealed to have a blood alcohol level over three times the legal limit when he was pulled over by police. Hardy had attended a wrestling convention in Florida the night before with his brother Matt Hardy, and video later surfaced showing Jeff drinking during a concert set.

Jeff hasn't been seen on AEW TV since his arrest, with AEW CEO Tony Khan officially suspending him until he completed rehab and maintained sobriety for an undisclosed amount of time. Khan later stated that Jeff entered treatment later in the summer. In a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Matt revealed Jeff was doing well, though he provided no update on when Jeff might return to the ring.